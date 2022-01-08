Midfielder’s Man United career in jeopardy as injury lay-off extended

Following a contract stalemate, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is close to leaving the club for free at the end of the season.

Not only is the French playmaker soon-to-be out of contract, but he is also currently ruled out following an injury he picked up while away on international duty last year.

Since rejoining the Red Devils from Juventus in 2016, Pogba’s second stint at Old Trafford has been an up and down one.

Frequently subject to transfer speculation, largely down to agent Mino Raiola who has never been shy in publicly discussing the possibility of his star client moving on.