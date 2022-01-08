Well respected football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, makes his living through his accurate reporting of potential transfer deals between clubs Europe-wide.

Once he uses his famous ‘Here we go’ tag line on his official Twitter account, supporters can be assured that a deal for a player is virtually assured and set to be announced.

In fact, Romano has become so popular when it comes to each transfer window that even players become embroiled in the drama.

Newcastle United striker, Allan Saint-Maximin has really put the cat amongst the pigeons too.

On Friday, Romano confirmed that Everton’s left-back, Lucas Digne, will quit the club. It’s believed that the Frenchman has fallen out with manager, Rafael Benitez, and he hasn’t played for the Toffees for weeks now.

MORE: Liverpool’s difficult decisions

The journalist went on to say that Digne wouldn’t be joining the revolution at Newcastle, and that’s when Saint-Maximin decided to quote tweet him and, perhaps, suggest otherwise.

Ok Fabrizio just to clarify, is Lucas Digne going to join Newcastle ? https://t.co/15ueJUpWGz — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) January 8, 2022

His words are certainly open to interpretation and it may just be the striker having some fun at Romano’s expense.

However, there’s little doubt that the Magpies could afford Digne and he would provide the width and directness on the left that Kieran Trippier has been bought for on the right.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Absolute howler from Jack Butland gifts Millwall the lead in powder keg FA Cup tie West Ham set to rival Newcastle for young Champions League star with 104 top-flight games under his belt Rafael Benitez risks huge backlash from Everton fans if he signs ex-Man United flop

Whether he could be persuaded to join a club fighting relegation is a moot point at this stage, however, if Eddie Howe and Amanda Staveley can sell him the dream for want of a better phrase, he’d be a fantastic addition.