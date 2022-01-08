Brendan Rodgers is facing an injury crisis with several of his first-choice defenders set for lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Wesley Fofana, who broke his leg during a pre-season friendly, remains out for the foreseeable future and is joined on the treatment table by teammate Caglar Soyuncu.

With both Fofana and Soyucu out injured, the Foxes’ defensive woes were added to after Rodgers recently confirmed Jonny Evans has picked up an injury.

Following what has been a torrid run of luck, the Foxes are now set to use the January transfer window as a way to bring in some temporary cover.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Rodgers had not originally intended to sign a new defender but has now been forced to try.

Who could Leicester City sign?

Phil Jones – Manchester United

Although Manchester United’s Phil Jones recently made his comeback following a two-year-long absence, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane all ahead of him in Ralf Rangnick’s pecking order, surely the Englishman’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

Currently, with one year left on his deal (one-year optional extension), it is unlikely Jones will be offered a renewal.

Experienced and a previous title winner, Jones’ price tag would probably be relatively low in comparison with his credentials.

If the Foxes need to provide cover for Evans, turning to one of the Northern Irishman’s former teammates may not be such a bad idea.

Japhet Tanganga – Tottenham Hotspur

Although it is unlikely that Tottenham Hotspur’s Japhet Tanganga will leave the Londoners this January, CaughtOffside understands that Daniel Levy may be tempted to sell if a bid of at least £25m were made.

The English defender is versatile – he has already proved that he can play as either a right-back or form part of a three-man defence.

Almost certain to play a bigger role for Leicester City than the one he does under Antonio Conte, a move to the King Power Stadium for Tanganga may not be such a bad idea.

Tottenham Hotspur value Japhet Tanganga at around £25m.

Nat Phillips – Liverpool

Despite playing a major role for Jurgen Klopp last season, defender Nat Phillips has once again seen his playing chances restricted following the return of Virgil Van Dijk.

Reportedly looking to move on in search of more game time, a move to Leicester City could prove the perfect opportunity for the young English defender as he looks to reignite his stagnating career.

Although currently out injured following a fracture to his cheekbone, Phillips, who does not require surgery, is expected to return to full fitness early in the new year, as per Liverpool’s official website.