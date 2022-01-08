Patrick Viera is the latest Premier League manager to sanction an approach for highly sought after Ligue 1 talent Bamba Dieng.

The Arsenal Invincible, who is now manager at South London side Crystal Palace, has joined the race to sign the 21-year-old from French club Marseille but will need to beat off competition from the likes of fellow Premier League great Steven Gerrard, who manages Aston Villa, West Ham United and the newly found riches of Newcastle United, who were recently acquired via a Saudi-backed PIF.

According to La Provence, Dieng’s price tag is said to be £15m or €18m, so it is a decent fee for a player who is anything but proven at the top level.

However, the Senegal international, who has been capped four times by his country, is said to have put in some good performances over the last couple of seasons, with his four goals this year making a number of clubs sit up and notice his talents.

That being said, Premier League sides are not the only ones who appreciate his qualities, with sides from Belgium and The Netherlands also having their respective interests piqued.

Whether a player with such little experience would be suitable for a team such as Crystal Palace remains to be seen, but any of the clubs vying for his signature would certainly have some strong talent on their hands.