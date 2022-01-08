It’s fair to say that Rafa Benitez is holding on to the Everton job by his fingernails at present.

The issue of him having managed local rivals, Liverpool, has long since dissipated, however, the Spaniard hasn’t been able to get the best out of the Toffees over the past few weeks and as such, has seen them plummet down to 15th in the Premier League table.

Though they are eight points above the relegation zone at present, their continued free fall could see things get very dicey indeed.

To that end, Benitez can’t afford to make too many more mistakes, though it appears he could be rushing headlong into another.

According to the Daily Mail, Inter Milan have seemingly offered Everton the chance to sign ex-Man United flop, Alexis Sanchez, for free.

Whilst on the face of it getting an experienced head in the side during their hour of need for free would seem to be a good deal, there’s a reason why the Italian giants are so keen to get rid.

Furthermore, as Benitez showed with his handling of James Rodriguez, there could be issues handling a star player whose best days are behind him.

In Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the club are well-stocked with strikers, and even taking injuries into account, there has to be a question mark as to why Benitez might feel that Sanchez is a player worth considering.

If he recaptured the form of his time at Arsenal, it would be an entirely different story, but things have continued to go downhill for the Chilean ever since he left the Emirates Stadium.