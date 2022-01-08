Things aren’t going too well for Manchester United at present, with the Red Devils seemingly taking two steps forward and one back.

Their performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers was a neat microcosm of their season so far.

Poor in the main with a few bright spots, and no realistic prospect of winning the game.

It’s a pattern that can be seen across their games during the 2021/22 campaign, with only the late, late goals of Cristiano Ronaldo getting them out of a whole on occasion.

The club haven’t been helped with the untimely injuries of certain players, French World Cup winning star, Paul Pogba being one of them.

The marauding midfielder hasn’t played since before Christmas because of getting himself injured during international duty.

According to the official Manchester United website, it’s going to be a while before United’s fans see him back on the pitch too.

“As far as I know, I was told a week ago, it would be a minimum of at least another four or five weeks before he is fit for training again,” manager, Ralf Rangnick said.

“I saw him this morning before the training session, he was in the locker room, and I hope he will be back as soon as possible.”

It’s a bitter blow for player and club, and doesn’t really do the latter any favours when it comes to tying him down to a new contract with United.

As Rangnick notes, even when he’s fit enough to train, it doesn’t necessarily follow that he’ll be able to get into the starting XI, so it’s entirely possible that it could be mid-March before Pogba finds himself at the sharp end again.

That could be timely with the Champions League returning around that point, though Pogba will need to be at his very if he wants to help guide the team to some late season success, however that may manifest itself.