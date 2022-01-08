Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard could be about to undermine his former club Liverpool in snatching up the signing of Yves Bissouma.

However, this is nothing but mere speculation at this point according to Bissouma’s manager Graham Potter, who said Brighton and Hove Albion had not received any bids for the 25-year-old as per Sky Sports.

This comes amid reports that Aston Villa were planning a bid for the Brighton man after announcing the loan deal for ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool have been extensively linked with Bissouma for some time. With many pundits believing Bissouma would be an ideal addition to the Liverpool midfield due to his technical acumen and physical traits which would likely see him fit like a glove in Liverpool’s midfield.

Bissouma has made 111 appearances for Brighton since joining the club in 2018, and has been one of the star players in Brighton’s hipster style of football under Potter. With The Mali International’s craft in the middle of the park being one of the most noteworthy features of his game.

However, Bissouma is now entering the final 18 months of his contract with The Seagulls, and Brighton may see best to cash in on him while he is a hot property rather than risk losing him for nothing by keeping him beyond the summer.

The Brighton ship is generally a well run operation, so such major negligence to the squad and it’s sustainability seems unthinkable while the means are there.