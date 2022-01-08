Tottenham Hotspur could be about to miss out on one of their key January transfer targets as Barcelona look to swoop in and sign Adama Traore.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona are making contingency plans for if Ousmane Dembele leaves the club either this month or by the summer, and are lining up Wolves winger and wing-back Traore as his replacement.

Traore was actually a member of Barcelona’s infamous La Masia academy at one time, but failed to establish himself in the first team before being sold to Aston Villa in 2015.

24-year-old Dembele is out of contract at the end of the season and is being heavily linked with the Barca exit door, with Traore now seen as the ideal player to come in and replace him.

However, this is very bad news for Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, who is reportedly desperate to upgrade his team at right-wing back after Emerson Royal has failed to impress him since his arrival.

Barcelona have a good relationship with Wolves in recent windows. With Wolves acquiring the talents of Nelson Semedo and Trincao to their talented squad over the last few years.

Traore’s agent Jorge Mendes will be key to the deal happening according to Sport’s report, seeing as he has helped facilitate deals between the two clubs.

Conte will need to urge Spurs Managing Director Fabio Paratici to move swiftly if they are to protect themselves from Barcelona undercutting their attempts to sign the 25-year-old Spaniard.