Tottenham Hotspur are bracing themselves in preparation for a strong bid to pry academy product Japhet Tanganga away from the club.

Calcio Mercato reporter Daniele Longo, is reporting that AC Milan are in the market for a new defender, and are eyeing up the possibility of signing Spurs man Tanganga.

That being said, the two clubs still have a ways to go if they are to strike an agreement. Milan are said to have a preference to take the 22-year-old on loan, while Spurs would prefer an outright sale around the €25m mark.

Tanganga didn’t have the best of times when he faced off against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening and has struggled at times this season – a sending off in a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Premier League matchday four compounding those struggles.

However, Tanganga is certainly a talented individual with the potential to be a real asset to Tottenham for many years to come.

He is technically composed in most situations and has a good sense of danger. He is also his the physical profile to recover for any mistakes and to also ensure he can impose himself in games.

His main flaws currently seem to be rooted in the mental side of his game. Coming in the form of lapses in concentration and a hot-headedness that has led to a somewhat poor disciplinary record that has seen him sent off twice in 46 games for Spurs.