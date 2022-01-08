(Video) Andros Townsend scores outside-of-the-area rocket to break Hull City hearts

Rafa Benitez could soon be breathing a huge sigh of relief.

Everton, who are in FA Cup Third Round action on Saturday afternoon, against Championship strugglers Hull City, were drawing 2-2 after 90-minutes.

With the game entering extra time, it has been the Toffees who have taken the lead for the second time in the match.

Wide-attacker Andros Townsend hit a trademark long-range strike that found its way past goalkeeper Nathan Baxter just shy of the 100-minute mark.

With just 20-minutes left on the clock, Hull City will now go all out in search of a dramatic equaliser.

