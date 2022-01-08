(Video) Crystal Palace star gives excellent response after being hit with bottle by Millwall fans

Crystal Palace is leading Millwall 2-1 during Saturday afternoon’s FA Cup Third Round tie at The Den.

Looking to book their place in the prestigious cup competition’s Fourth Round, despite falling behind after just 17-minutes, Patrick Vieira’s Eagles have so far responded well.

Midfielder Michael Olise fired in a superb long-range effort early in the second half to put the Premier League side on level terms.

However, despite then taking the lead thanks to a goal from Jean-Phillipe Mateta, the game’s biggest talking point looks certain to be an incident that occurred involving Olise and a section of Millwall fans.

Jogging over towards the home fans to take a corner kick, the French midfielder, while getting set to whip a ball in was struck with a flying bottle, thrown at him by opposition fans.

Responding excellently, Olise then booted the bottle off the pitch and taunted the disgraced fanbase.

Check out the shocking footage below.