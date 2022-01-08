(Video) Crystal Palace star gives excellent response after being hit with bottle by Millwall fans

Crystal Palace is leading Millwall 2-1 during Saturday afternoon’s FA Cup Third Round tie at The Den.
Looking to book their place in the prestigious cup competition’s Fourth Round, despite falling behind after just 17-minutes, Patrick Vieira’s Eagles have so far responded well.
Midfielder Michael Olise fired in a superb long-range effort early in the second half to put the Premier League side on level terms.
However, despite then taking the lead thanks to a goal from Jean-Phillipe Mateta, the game’s biggest talking point looks certain to be an incident that occurred involving Olise and a section of Millwall fans.
Jogging over towards the home fans to take a corner kick, the French midfielder, while getting set to whip a ball in was struck with a flying bottle, thrown at him by opposition fans.
Responding excellently, Olise then booted the bottle off the pitch and taunted the disgraced fanbase.
Check out the shocking footage below.
Michael Olise really got hit by a bottle from the Milwall crowd and told them to keep it coming ? pic.twitter.com/YOjm2vFPus
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 8, 2022