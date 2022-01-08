Joao Pedro has fired Watford back into contention in the FA Cup third round against Leicester City with a sublime chipped finish.

The Hornets had just found themselves two nil down after James Maddison scored Leicester’s second of the game, but Pedro was quick to reinvigorate the visitors as he burst through on goal from the right side of Watford’s attack.

Foxes goalkeeper Danny Ward tried to come out and smother the attempt but he was unable to put off the 20-year-old Brazilian whose shot found it’s way into the left corner of the goal.

The two sides are currently separated by one goal at the interval, with a place in the next round at stake.

You can see the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports