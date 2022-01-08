Romelu Lukaku has effectively put Chelsea through to the next round of the FA Cup by scoring the third goal of the evening against Chesterfield.

The Belgian forward has been under a lot of criticism since comments he made stating that he was not happy with life at Chelsea and wanted to return to Inter Milan, the club Chelsea had just brought him off of.

However, after being initially dropped for the game against Liverpool as a disciplinary measure he has since returned to the Chelsea line up to devastating effect against non-league side Chesterfield, scoring a tap in to round off a scintillating opening 20 minutes for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Pictures courtesy of Emirates FA Cup.