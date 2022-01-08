Having opened the game’s scoring after just five minutes, Leicester City doubled their FA Cup Third Round lead against Claudio Raneri’s Watford through James Maddison, before Hornets’ striker Joao Pedro halved the deficit.

The Foxes, who have been forced down to the bare bones due to several first-team injuries, had got off to a flying start as they look to defend the FA Cup trophy that they lifted last season.

However, the moment of the match, so far, has undoubtedly come from wide-attacker Ademola Lookman, who played a ridiculously good pass to set up teammate Maddison.

Check out the Foxes’ second goal below with pictures courtesy of beIN Sports.