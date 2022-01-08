Crystal Palace have turned around a one-goal deficit against Millwall in the FA Cup third round after Michael Olise reimagined Dutch legend Arjen Robben.

The Eagles found themselves a goal down when Jack Butland fumbled his lines when trying to play out from the back and gifted a free shot to Benik Afobe inside the first 20 minutes.

However, following the interval Olise picked up the ball on the Palace right, drove into the penalty area and curved a shot into the far corner which went in off the post for the equaliser.

Olise found himself with a similar opportunity a few minutes later and despite managing to hit the woodwork again, this time his shot ricocheted out and away from goal, sparring Millwall’s blushes of allowing Olise to repeat his trick.

Come the 58th minute however, Olise would this time become the architect for Jean-Philippe Mateta’s goal to put the visitors ahead.

Once again London-born French Under 18 player found space on the right side of the box. But this time the option to drive into the area was cut off, so instead he whipped the ball towards the centre of the goal where the waiting Mateta was there to head home his second goal of the season.

The way Olise has played this game is much like former Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea star Robben, who was notorious for his ability to cut inside and score goals on his left foot, even though anyone could tell it was exactly what he was going to do.

Palace are still leading their South London rivals by a single goal as the game approaches it’s end point.

You can watch the video of the goals below.

It's official: Michael Olise has a wand of a left foot ?? ? @EmiratesFACup | @CPFC pic.twitter.com/zAf784QD7t — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 8, 2022