(Video) Tielemans fires Leicester City into early FA Cup lead vs. Watford

Despite being without several first-team players, Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City have taken an early lead in their FA Cup Third Round tie against Watford.

The Foxes, who came into Saturday’s cup clash with a depleted squad due to injuries and players competing in the African Cup of Nations, will be delighted to have taken such an early lead.

After a needless foul was conceded inside their penalty area, referee Mike Dean wasted no time in pointing to the spot, allowing Youri Tielemans to step up in place of Jamie Vardy and fire his side into a one nill lead.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

