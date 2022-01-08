There’s still plenty of time left in the current transfer window for clubs to get deals over the line, but those players who are of real interest ideally need to be snapped up sooner rather than later.

Poring over the minutiae isn’t necessarily always the best way to go about things when time is of the essence, as that can often end with other parties being able to get straight to the nitty-gritty and having the deal done.

That’s the situation that is facing West Ham as they look to potentially making a move for Monaco’s highly-rated 20-year-old, Benoit Badiashile.

Already with Champions League experience and 104 Ligue Un games under his belt, despite his youth, Badiashile brings experience, calmness and physicality to a defence.

With Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna out for some while, David Moyes’ need for a strong centre-back in that mould is obvious.

MORE: Liverpool’s difficult decisions

According to Foot Mercato, detailed by Get French Football News, the Hammers will be looking over their shoulders as Newcastle appear to have also registered an interest.

However, it seems that Badiashile is a third choice for the Magpies if they can’t get either Sven Botman or Diego Carlos.

Wolves have, apparently, already had a €30m bid turned down for the player’s services, so the time is ripe for the East Londoners to nip in with the right offer and get the deal done.

With money on the table, they’ll be one step ahead of Newcastle who’ll arguably trump West Ham in monetary terms but can afford to bide their time at this stage.

More Stories / Latest News Rafael Benitez risks huge backlash from Everton fans if he signs ex-Man United flop Barcelona are clearly not learning from their mistakes if they intend to sign Wolves flop Ralf Rangnick gives worrying fitness update on Manchester United star man

In terms of their priority for the season – ideally Champions League football, or Europa League at worst – West Ham need to have the right amount of strength in depth for the business end of the season.

It makes a move for Badiashile now a no brainer.