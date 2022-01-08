Worrying details emerge proving just how big Howe’s job at Newcastle United is

Despite being subject to a huge £300m takeover last year, Newcastle United’s season continues to hit new lows.

Currently sitting 19th in the Premier League table after winning just two games, Eddie Howe would have been hoping to give the club’s fans something to cheer about in the form of a deep cup run.

However, the English boss will now be feeling disappointed after the Magpies were sent crashing out in the Third Round after losing 1-0 to League One’s Cambridge United.

The Geordies were stunned after Joe Ironside scored what turned out to be the game’s winner after 56-minutes.

Although the result itself will be a major cause for concern, perhaps more worryingly is what several Newcastle United players did at full-time.

According to The Chronicle journalist Ciaran Kelly, many first-team players were seen running off down the tunnel after refusing to acknowledge the club’s fans who were in attendance at St James’ Park.

Only a few #nufc players who actually played and the subs stayed out with Eddie Howe and staff to salute the fans. Kieran Trippier tried to call one or two back who were heading down the tunnel but they didn’t listen. Awful. — Ciaran Kelly (@CiaranKelly__) January 8, 2022

With Howe now facing a huge challenge to keep the club in England’s top-flight next season, real questions must be asked of the player’s desire to make those dreams a reality.

Newcastle United’s next match is scheduled to be a home tie against Watford in the Premier League on 15 January.