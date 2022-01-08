Worrying details emerge proving just how big Howe’s job at Newcastle United is

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Despite being subject to a huge £300m takeover last year, Newcastle United’s season continues to hit new lows.

Currently sitting 19th in the Premier League table after winning just two games, Eddie Howe would have been hoping to give the club’s fans something to cheer about in the form of a deep cup run.

However, the English boss will now be feeling disappointed after the Magpies were sent crashing out in the Third Round after losing 1-0 to League One’s Cambridge United.

MORE: (Video) Maddison scores for Leicester City vs. Watford following ridiculous reverse pass from Lookman

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Lukaku get’s back in Chelsea’s good books by sealing FA Cup progression
Ex-Premier League striker believes Man United should sign Chelsea fan-favourite
Patrick Viera joins race against Steven Gerrard, West Ham and Newcastle to sign highly rated Ligue 1 forward

The Geordies were stunned after Joe Ironside scored what turned out to be the game’s winner after 56-minutes.

The moment Joe Ironside (centre) scored Cambridge United’s winning goal against Newcastle United in Saturday’s FA Cup Third Round tie at St James’ Park.

Although the result itself will be a major cause for concern, perhaps more worryingly is what several Newcastle United players did at full-time.

According to The Chronicle journalist Ciaran Kelly, many first-team players were seen running off down the tunnel after refusing to acknowledge the club’s fans who were in attendance at St James’ Park.

With Howe now facing a huge challenge to keep the club in England’s top-flight next season, real questions must be asked of the player’s desire to make those dreams a reality.

Newcastle United’s next match is scheduled to be a home tie against Watford in the Premier League on 15 January.

More Stories Eddie Howe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.