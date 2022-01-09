The amazing stat that shows just how far Barcelona have to go to get back to Real Madrid’s current level

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Wednesday evening sees Real Madrid and Barcelona face each other in one of the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.

A Clasico is always a game worth watching, although Los Blancos go into this one as the heaviest of favourites.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are waltzing through La Liga at a canter, whilst Xavi Hernandez is having to negotiate one hurdle after another for the Catalans.

Behind the scenes at the Camp Nou, Joan Laporta and his board are believed to be feverishly trying to offload more first-team stars in order that Xavi can have a settled squad and a much better chance of success.

Though La Liga may be out of the question, the Europa League remains a possibility, as does the Spanish Super Cup if Real take the game lightly.

One of the areas where Barca need to excel of course is up front. This season, without Lionel Messi to dig them out of a hole, the Blaugranes have really struggled to find the back of the net.

MORE: Trent ruled out with Covid

So much so that there’s one incredible stat that really shows the gulf in class between the two teams at present.

According to a tweet from the ESPN FC account, Barcelona as a team have scored just 35 goals in 2021/22, well below their normal output.

By contrast, Real Madrid strikers, Karim Benzema and Vinicius, have scored more between themselves than the entire Barca side.

It’s a damning indictment as to where Barcelona are at, at the moment, and brings into sharp focus the size of the job in hand for Xavi and Laporta.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona hit by hammer blow before El Clasico against Real Madrid as two major stars test positive for Covid
Video: Angel Correa scores from inside the centre circle with goal-of-the-season contender for Atletico Madrid
If Manchester United players are truly sorry for their recent results, Aston Villa is where they can prove it

More Stories Joan Laporta Karim Benzema Lionel Messi Vinicius Vinicius Jr Vinicius Junior Xavi xavi hernandez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.