Sunday afternoon’s FA Cup Third Round win against Morecambe must’ve been a real eye-opener for Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte.

Up until the point that Harry Winks fired home an astonishing free-kick which opened the floodgates for the home side, Spurs were facing an embarrassing elimination.

What, perhaps, may have disappointed the Italian more was the attitude of Tanguy Ndombele who, when substituted, ambled across the turf before heading straight down the tunnel, incurring the boos of the White Hart Lane faithful.

According to respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the player is likely to be on his way in January, with the North London outfit looking for ways of easing him out of the club.

Tottenham are looking for a solution to sell or loan out Tanguy Ndombele in January. Rumours about AS Roma but no talks so far as Italian side are working to sign Sergio Oliveira. ?? #THFC Spurs are also open to discuss swap deals including Ndombele as part of the negotiation. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2022

He isn’t likely to be the only departure either, with Romano also suggesting that Steven Bergwijn will go too, and Ajax and one of many clubs looking to secure his signature.

Tottenham have also decided to sell Steven Bergwijn this month. Various club are showing interest in Dutch winger. ?? #THFC Ajax are among clubs that have submitted already an offer for Bergwijn on potential permanent move – still nothing agreed with Spurs. Open race. #Ajax pic.twitter.com/bX3CxO5XJP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2022

January represents the first opportunity for Conte to really be able to mould the squad into something approaching what he requires.

It’s unclear at this point which players he might look to acquire in their stead, though in order to bring his type of player through the door, it’s clear as to who he wants to dispense with.

A sea change in results isn’t likely to happen overnight, but if Conte can keep onside with the Spurs fans and they give him the time he requires, his winning mentality will surely mean that success will follow in due course.

Success that’s been long overdue for Tottenham.