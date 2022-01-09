Arsenal discussing midfielder loan, potential €45m transfer deemed “too complicated”

Arsenal are reportedly considering a transfer move for a new midfielder this January, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners seem to be discussing a loan move for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, though they’re yet to formalise that by making contact with the Serie A giants over the potential deal.

One move that seems to be being ruled out, however, is one for Lyon star Bruno Guimaraes, who Romano states would cost around €45million, and who is described as being “too complicated” for Arsenal to sign at the moment.

See Romano’s tweet below for details on Arsenal’s transfer plans in the middle of the park…

Arsenal are working to sign a new midfielder. Bruno Guimarães appreciated but currently not discussed as January target – deal too complicated, €45m fee. ? #AFC Arthur Melo on loan has been discussed days ago – but still no talks/contacts with Juve. Three names in the list. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2022

Arsenal fans might be slightly underwhelmed by the Arthur links, as the Brazilian really doesn’t look like he’d be good enough to improve Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arthur has struggled to impress at Juve and previously also flopped at Barcelona, despite looking very promising back in his days as a youngster in Brazil.

Arsenal need to get this right as their midfield has been an area of weakness for some time, but Arthur is surely not the answer, and it will be interesting to see which other players end up on their list of targets.

Arsenal had a busy summer, but further signings are surely needed this January if the club is to have enough in them to go the distance in the race for a top four spot.