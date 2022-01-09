Former Chelsea star Geremi has made a slightly dodgy comparison between Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

The ex-Blue has been discussing the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament, which will feature many of the Premier League’s biggest names.

Among those will be Salah and Elneny, and Geremi told the Metro that he thinks the Gunners defensive midfielder is actually an underrated member of the Egypt squad, saying his quality and experience makes him just as important to the team as Salah.

Geremi said: “Mohamed Elneny is also a standout for Egypt, he is an experienced player at the top level and always consistent for Arsenal when he gets the chance to play – and just as important as Mo Salah is for Egypt.”

There might be something to be said for giving players like Elneny more credit for the work they do, but to say he’s as important as Salah is surely a stretch.

With Elneny, we’re talking about a player who has never even been first choice at Arsenal, whereas Salah has been one of the most important players in a hugely successful Liverpool side with a number of other world class players.

Quite simply, Salah is on another level from most top players in the game right now, let alone someone like Elneny.