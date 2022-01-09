It’s the last thing that Xavi Hernandez needs ahead of Wednesday’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final match against Real Madrid.

Los Blancos go into the match as heavy favourites, and that position has only been strengthened by the news that two major Barcelona stars have tested positive for Covid.

With the match being played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Catalans will be leaving Barcelona on Monday lunchtime in order to acclimatise to the heat and time difference.

According to Sport, the first-team will train on Monday morning and then Xavi will announce his squad.

Both Pedri and Ferran Torres will need to test negative by then in order to be considered for the squad in what is a great chance for the Blaugranes to continue their upward trajectory by winning the first silverware on offer this season.

Until this point Xavi hasn’t had the luxury of being able to integrate Pedri into his midfield, and the latest issue will likely deny him the chance of having a player in his own image pit his wits against the eternal enemy in one of the biggest games of the season so far.

Torres is still unable to be registered so may not have figured in any event, however, it appears the club are working overtime behind the scenes in order that they’re able to sell the players required for the new striker to be able to turn out for the team.

All in all, it’s another unsatisfactory problem for Barca to have to negotiate.

The sooner Xavi has a fully fit squad to choose from the better for the club, and the more likely they are to be able to give themselves the best chance of success.