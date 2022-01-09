After a number of seasons of relative success for Leicester City, the Foxes building on their Premier League placings with European sojourns, things have gone a little awry for Brendan Rodgers and his squad.

The Northern Irishman sees his side marooned in 10th place in the Premier League at present, some 10 points away from the Champions League places and six to the Europa League.

With plenty of the season still to play, there’s every chance of a renaissance during the second half of the season of course.

However, much of that will depend on just how well Rodgers can utilise his squad, and that’s becoming more and more of a problem as the weeks go by.

Leicester have suffered badly with injuries to key players and in key areas of the squad, with senior defensive star, Jonny Evans, the latest to succumb to a muscular problem.

As Football Insider note, it will be April at the earliest before the reliable Evans can return to action, meaning that Rodgers will be forced to enter the transfer market in January in order to secure a defensive stalwart to shore things up at the back.

It’s hardly the ideal situation to be in at this point of the season, notwithstanding that some players are on the way back and will, hopefully, aid the Foxes recovery.

For now, Rodgers has to get his squad selection exactly right if he wants his team to be in with any chance of another European campaign in the 2022/23 season.