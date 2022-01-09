Leicester City are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for Norwich City star Todd Cantwell.

The Foxes join the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle and Leeds in taking a serious look at Cantwell this January, with Norwich perhaps likely to be under pressure to sell.

Cantwell won’t want to be playing in the Championship again, but it seems increasingly likely that that’s where his current club will be heading back to in the near future.

Leicester would do well to strengthen their attack with another talented young player like Cantwell, who certainly seems like he has the potential to play at a higher level than he has up to now.

Leicester are well known for signing players just as they’re on an upward trajectory and increasing in value, which often leads to them selling them for a major profit a few years later.

This strategy worked well with the likes of Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante and Harry Maguire, and one imagines Cantwell could end up having a similar journey.

The 23-year-old could also be an important addition for Brendan Rodgers’ side if they end up losing players like James Maddison or Harvey Barnes, who have been linked with bigger clubs in recent times.