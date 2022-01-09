Chelsea fixtures: Spurs and Man City among difficult games coming up before CL contest with Lille

Chelsea have some challenging games coming up that could really shape how the rest of the season pans out for them.

The Blues are no longer looking like being one of the favourites for the Premier League title, though they could still fancy their chances of retaining their Champions League crown.

In the coming weeks, we’ll know a bit more about just how much Chelsea have to prioritise Europe over domestic competition, with big games against the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and Arsenal likely to be key.

Here are the rest of this season’s Chelsea fixtures in full, with their run-in potentially a little easier, apart from an away game against Manchester United in their penultimate league fixture.

Remaining Chelsea fixtures 2021/22

January

Tottenham (A), Carabao Cup – Wednesday 12th January

Manchester City (A), Premier League – Saturday 15th January

Brighton (A), Premier League – Tuesday 18th January

Tottenham (H), Premier League – Sunday 23rd January

February

TBC (N), Club World Cup – Wednesday 9th February

Arsenal (H), Premier League – POSTPONED

Crystal Palace (A), Premier League – Saturday 19th February

Lille (H), Champions League – Tuesday 22nd February

Leicester City (H), Premier League – Sunday 27th February

March

Burnley (A), Premier League – Saturday 5th March

Newcastle (H), Premier League – Saturday 12th March

Lille (A), Champions League – Wednesday 16th March

Norwich (A), Premier League – Saturday 19th March

April

Brentford (H), Premier League – Saturday 2nd April

Southampton (A), Premier League – Saturday 9th April

Leeds (A), Premier League – Saturday 16th April

West Ham (H), Premier League – Saturday 23rd April

Everton (A), Premier League – Saturday 30th April

May

Wolves (H), Premier League – Saturday 7th May

Manchester United (A), Premier League – Sunday 15th May

Watford (H), Premier League – Sunday 22nd May

Chelsea tickets

To attend any of these Chelsea fixtures live, you’ll likely need to be a member, with the west London giants likely to be one of the most in-demand teams in the country in that respect.

For further details, take a look at Chelsea’s official website or contact the club by phone on: 0371 811 1955.