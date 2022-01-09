Chelsea fixtures: Spurs and Man City among difficult games coming up before CL contest with Lille

Chelsea have some challenging games coming up that could really shape how the rest of the season pans out for them.
The Blues are no longer looking like being one of the favourites for the Premier League title, though they could still fancy their chances of retaining their Champions League crown.
In the coming weeks, we’ll know a bit more about just how much Chelsea have to prioritise Europe over domestic competition, with big games against the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and Arsenal likely to be key.
Here are the rest of this season’s Chelsea fixtures in full, with their run-in potentially a little easier, apart from an away game against Manchester United in their penultimate league fixture.
Remaining Chelsea fixtures 2021/22
January
Tottenham (A), Carabao Cup – Wednesday 12th January
Manchester City (A), Premier League – Saturday 15th January
Brighton (A), Premier League – Tuesday 18th January
Tottenham (H), Premier League – Sunday 23rd January
February
TBC (N), Club World Cup – Wednesday 9th February
Arsenal (H), Premier League – POSTPONED
Crystal Palace (A), Premier League – Saturday 19th February
Lille (H), Champions League – Tuesday 22nd February
Leicester City (H), Premier League – Sunday 27th February
March
Burnley (A), Premier League – Saturday 5th March
Newcastle (H), Premier League – Saturday 12th March
Lille (A), Champions League – Wednesday 16th March
Norwich (A), Premier League – Saturday 19th March
April
Brentford (H), Premier League – Saturday 2nd April
Southampton (A), Premier League – Saturday 9th April
Leeds (A), Premier League – Saturday 16th April
West Ham (H), Premier League – Saturday 23rd April
Everton (A), Premier League – Saturday 30th April
May
Wolves (H), Premier League – Saturday 7th May
Manchester United (A), Premier League – Sunday 15th May
Watford (H), Premier League – Sunday 22nd May
Chelsea tickets
To attend any of these Chelsea fixtures live, you’ll likely need to be a member, with the west London giants likely to be one of the most in-demand teams in the country in that respect.
For further details, take a look at Chelsea’s official website or contact the club by phone on: 0371 811 1955.