Chelsea’s move for Everton left back Lucas Digne could be in jeopardy after it was revealed that Thomas Tuchel wants to recall Emerson Palmieri.

Emerson, who was initially signed by Chelsea from Roma in 2018, and had gone on to make 71 appearances for The Blues before being loaned to French side Olympique Lyon this season.

The 27-year-old was understandably down the pecking order at Chelsea behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso, but following Chilwell’s season ending ACL injury Chelsea are exploring their options into buffing the position, which included an approach for out of favour Digne.

However, Chelsea manager Tuchel, who led the club to Champions League glory at the end of last season, is understood to want to recall Emerson rather than make a transfer for Digne.

Chelsea are still trying to recall Emerson Palmieri as left back, Tuchel wants him. OL turned down first approach but Chelsea are pushing again – prepared to offer compensation ? #CFC Lucas Digne deal now looking very unlikely. Nothing advanced. Everton ask for permanent move. pic.twitter.com/BFi2AhhXJX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2022

Such a move seems strange to comprehend considering that Digne should be available for a cut price and his considerable quality marking him as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League in recent seasons.

While Emerson is a solid enough left-wing back, his qualities pale in comparison to the Frenchman’s, with Digne’s defensive and offensive craft both out matching Emerson’s to some degree.

Despite Chelsea being Emerson’s parent club. It would seem that Lyon are currently unwilling to allow him to leave as they look to push back into contention for European places at the end of the season.

A deal for Digne could rest on this, with The Blues seemingly reluctant to offer a fee for a permanent transfer.