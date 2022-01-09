Chelsea move for Everton star in jeopardy with Tuchel opting for return of on loan defender

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s move for Everton left back Lucas Digne could be in jeopardy after it was revealed that Thomas Tuchel wants to recall Emerson Palmieri. 

Emerson, who was initially signed by Chelsea from Roma in 2018, and had gone on to make 71 appearances for The Blues before being loaned to French side Olympique Lyon this season.

The 27-year-old was understandably down the pecking order at Chelsea behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso, but following Chilwell’s season ending ACL injury Chelsea are exploring their options into buffing the position, which included an approach for out of favour Digne.

However, Chelsea manager Tuchel, who led the club to Champions League glory at the end of last season, is understood to want to recall Emerson rather than make a transfer for Digne.

Such a move seems strange to comprehend considering that Digne should be available for a cut price and his considerable quality marking him as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League in recent seasons.

While Emerson is a solid enough left-wing back, his qualities pale in comparison to the Frenchman’s, with Digne’s defensive and offensive craft both out matching Emerson’s to some degree.

More Stories / Latest News
Major Liverpool star tests positive for Covid-19 handing Jurgen Klopp huge headache
(Video) Morecambe take surprise lead at Tottenham Hotspur as massive FA Cup shock beckons
Video: Manuel Lanzini fires West Ham in front vs Leeds United

Despite Chelsea being Emerson’s parent club. It would seem that Lyon are currently unwilling to allow him to leave as they look to push back into contention for European places at the end of the season.

A deal for Digne could rest on this, with The Blues seemingly reluctant to offer a fee for a permanent transfer.

More Stories Emerson Lucas Digne Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.