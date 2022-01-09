Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Burnley striker Chris Wood, and a deal could happen this week.

The New Zealand international has had a fine career in the Premier League with Burnley, scoring 49 league goals in the last five seasons since joining from Leeds United back in 2017/18.

Now, however, his time at Turf Moor could be coming to an end, with Newcastle supposedly optimistic they could land Wood in the next few days.

The 30-year-old might not be the big name that some Magpies fans will be craving following the club’s Saudi takeover, but he’s undoubtedly a fine player proven at this level.

Newcastle have brought in Kieran Trippier, and one imagines there will be further big-name arrivals on the way this winter.

Wood could certainly do a job in Eddie Howe’s side, following the news that Callum Wilson’s injury could keep him out for the long term.