Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal transfer a genuine possibility as striker “happy” with terms on offer

The Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal transfer saga has taken an intriguing twist as it looks like previous reports on the Fiorentina striker’s stance on a move to the Emirates Stadium were wide of the mark.

The Serbia international has been a world class performer in Serie A in recent times, attracting interest from a host of top clubs such as Manchester City and Juventus.

On the face of it, it doesn’t look like it will be easy for Arsenal to get a signing of Vlahovic’s calibre in, but the latest transfer news suggests they’re making major progress on the deal.

See below as the Transfer Exchange Show claim that Vlahovic is happy with the personal terms on offer from Arsenal as the Gunners step up their pursuit of the 21-year-old…

It had previously been suggested that Vlahovic was not prepared to move to the Emirates Stadium, but it seems those claims proved inaccurate.

This could be huge for Arsenal if they pull it off, with the north London giants in dire need of a top class replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang has fallen out of favour in Mikel Arteta’s side, and one imagines he could be on his way out of the club in the near future.

If that does happen, it would be hard for AFC to find someone better than Vlahovic to step in for their troubled former captain.

