Before Arsenal had the chance to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, they would’ve known their opponents in the FA Cup Fourth Round if they were to get the right result.
They’ll host cup holders Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium if they’re able to overcome Forest on Sunday evening.
Manchester United face Aston Villa on Monday night, and the winners of that tie will play at home to Championship side, Middlesbrough.
Plymouth Argyle will travel to Chelsea and Cardiff City will head to Anfield and a date with Liverpool.
Sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers have landed a plumb tie at home to West Ham United, after David Moyes’ side dispatched Leeds on Sunday afternoon.
It will be a return to Aggborough Stadium for the first time in 28 years for the Hammers, Lee Chapman scoring the winner for the East London outfit in their 1994 FA Cup run.
FA Cup Fourth Round Draw
Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United
Bournemouth v Boreham Wood
Huddersfield Town v Barnsley
Peterborough United v Queens Park Rangers
Cambridge United v Luton Town
Southampton v Coventry City
Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle
Everton v Brentford
Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United
Manchester United/Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion
Liverpool v Cardiff City
Stoke City v Wigan Athletic
Nottingham Forest/Arsenal v Leicester City
Manchester City v Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City
All ties to be played over the opening weekend in February