£42m Chelsea target ready to SNUB transfer offer from Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly facing a struggle to sign Barcelona wonderkid Gavi.

The highly-rated 17-year-old midfielder is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, and El Nacional claim City are chasing his signing.

The Premier League champions, however, are facing a struggle to convince Gavi to move to the Etihad Stadium at this stage of his career, as he seems to be favouring biding his time at his current club.

It will be interesting to see how this develops in the near future, as Chelsea have also been strongly linked with the £42million-rated Spaniard.

On one hand, it’s good news for Chelsea that City have struggled to lure Gavi to Manchester, but it could also mean it’s a challenge for the Blues to sign him as well.

Barcelona are not in the best shape right now, so it’s surely possible that Premier League clubs could raid the Catalan giants for Gavi in the near future, with English football looking like the place to be.

Chelsea and City contested the Champions League final last season and could be among the favourites to do so again, whereas Barcelona are having to make do with Europa League football for the rest of this campaign.

