Video: Liverpool wonderkid Kaide Gordon shows superb touch and composure to equalise vs Shrewsbury

Liverpool wonderkid Kaide Gordon has just scored his first senior goal for the club to bring them level against Shrewsbury Town in today’s FA Cup tie at Anfield.

The Reds had surprisingly fallen behind to the League One side thanks to this goal from Daniel Udoh, but Gordon has made the most of this first-team outing with a lovely goal after showing neat control and composure in the penalty area…

The 17-year-old certainly looks a big prospect and Liverpool fans will be thrilled to see him making his mark on the senior side like this.

Overall, however, LFC need to improve if they are to avoid an upset at Anfield today, with Shrewsbury showing they’re not just here to make up the numbers.