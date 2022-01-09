Manchester United players have rightly come under a large amount of scathing criticism in recent weeks over their lacklustre performances.

On top of this, reports have emerged about cliques forming within the playing squad and an apparent refusal to try and adapt to Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s new high demand training and tactics.

However, the last few days have seen Man United players apologise for their lacklustre performances, which culminated in a 1-0 loss to Wolves in front of the Old Trafford faithful.

Fred and Marcus Rashford were two such players, with the latter’s performances in particular calling into question the players place in the team in recent weeks.

After what many deemed to be a strong summer transfer window that saw the signings of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and the return of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, United were expected to mount a genuine title challenge under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

This of course didn’t go to plan and United ended up relieving the treble winning hero of his managerial duties and subsequently replacing him with Rangnick.

However, while Solskjaer was reportedly popular in the dressing room, the players continued to put in below par displays and it ultimately led to his sacking when United were battered 4-1 by relegation battlers Watford.

If the players who current don the shirt of Manchester United, a club enriched with both glory and tragedy, are truly sorry to the fans who watch them every week then now is the time to prove it.

It is a damning state of affairs when David de Gea and Phil Jones, both players brought in under Sir Alex Ferguson roughly decade ago, were United’s best players in that defeat.

The character of the current squad has been called into question. If they want the fans to get back onside then winning the game against Aston Villa tomorrow evening would be a good way to start.