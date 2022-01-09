West Ham send firm transfer message to Newcastle United over Issa Diop

West Ham have reportedly sent a clear message to Newcastle United over a potential January transfer window deal for defender Issa Diop.

The Magpies are one of the clubs chasing the signing of Diop at the moment, as they eye up a number of ambitious targets following their Saudi takeover earlier this season.

Diop has shone with West Ham and his superb form has also seen him linked with big names like Manchester United in the past, though it now seems Newcastle are the most serious about signing him.

Still, according to football.london, West Ham have made it clear to Newcastle that they have absolutely no plans to let the 25-year-old leave the London Stadium.

It remains to be seen if NUFC can come up with a big offer that might be too good for West Ham to turn down, but it’s clear it won’t be an easy deal to get done.

One imagines Diop might also think twice about a switch to St James’ Park right now due to Eddie Howe’s side’s battle against relegation.

Even if the club now have plenty of money, they’re a long way from really being able to challenge for trophies, and Diop might be better off staying with this impressive WHUFC side that David Moyes has turned into top four contenders.