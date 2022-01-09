David Moyes can breath a sigh of relief after a late Jarrod Bowen effort saw West Ham into the FA Cup Fourth Round.

The Hammers couldn’t quite put the game to bed despite taking a first-half lead through Manuel Lanzini, though Leeds, for all of their dogged determination, couldn’t capitalise.

The visitors to the London Stadium certainly had their chances too, never better than when Dan James found himself all alone in the six-yard box late on but he didn’t anticipate a cross which ended up cannoning off of his heels.

An injury-time breakaway from the East Londoners saw Michail Antonio storm down Leeds’ left side, and with Bowen unmarked and in close attendance, the striker squared for his partner who made no mistake, drilling the ball home.

Clinical counter, game over ? Jarrod Bowen strikes late to send West Ham through to the fourth round ?@EmiratesFACup | @WestHam pic.twitter.com/vJ2HCP3Vt3 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 9, 2022

?????? is the ???? form of defence ? See you in the fourth round @WestHam ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/X9QseOmXBS — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 9, 2022

