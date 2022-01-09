Real Madrid in talks to spoil key part of Antonio Conte’s Tottenham transfer plans

Real Madrid are reportedly working on a deal to seal the transfer of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as he approaches the end of his contract.

The Ivory Coast international is one of the finest players in Europe in his position, and it seems he’ll have plenty of suitors this summer if he doesn’t renew his deal at the San Siro.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid have started negotiating a possible move for Kessie, who could have an important role to play at the Bernabeu to freshen up an ageing and slightly stale midfield.

This sounds like bad news for Tottenham, however, as the Evening Standard recently claimed that Kessie was one of Antonio Conte’s top targets to strengthen his Spurs squad.

Kessie could be just the kind of signing Conte needs to help turn this Tottenham team around, as he looks like the Italian tactician’s ideal style of midfield player.

This was always going to be an ambitious move to pull off, however, with Kessie likely to pursue a move to a Champions League club.

Conte may have plenty of pulling power due to being one of the best managers in the world, but he’s perhaps taken on one of the biggest challenges of his career with Spurs, who are not a big enough name to tempt players like Kessie in unless they can win this difficult battle for a top four place.