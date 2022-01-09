Video: Manuel Lanzini fires West Ham in front vs Leeds United

Manuel Lanzini has scored a scrappy goal to put West Ham 1-0 up against Leeds United in this afternoon’s FA Cup 3rd round clash.

The Hammers currently have the edge over their Premier League rivals, in what promises to be a close game at the London Stadium.

West Ham fans will be pleased to see Lanzini in the right place at the right time to find the back of the net, with the Argentine looking back to his best for the club this season.