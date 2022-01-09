With Jurgen Klopp having to accept that some of his major stars will shortly leave for the African Cup of Nations, the German can do without further issues that restrict his ability to name as near to a full-strength XI as possible.

The Reds have slipped off of the pace slightly in the Premier League and ideally need to get back in amongst it in terms of positive results, in order to keep the pressure on leaders Manchester City and be ready to take advantage of any mistakes.

To that end, news via the official Liverpool Twitter account that one of the first names on his team sheet has contracted Covid-19 will have hit like a hammer at Anfield.

With every passing game, Trent Alexander-Arnold just gets better and better and better.

The swashbuckling right-back is as much a part of the Reds attack as their defence, and his absence down the flank presents Klopp with a real conundrum.

Trent is missing after registering a suspected positive COVID test shortly after Chelsea. He is expected to return to training in the coming days. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 9, 2022

One player doesn’t make a team of course, and certainly not in a Liverpool side that is chock full of world-class stars, however, like Andy Robertson on the opposite flank, the way in which the Anfield-based outfit play is often dependant on the way Trent marauds into opposition territory.

With fixtures coming thick and fast for the Reds in January, it’s arguably the worst possible time for the England international to be spending time on the sidelines.

The hope will be that Liverpool can ride out the next few weeks relatively unscathed so that when they’re back to full strength, they’re still able to challenge on all fronts.