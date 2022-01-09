Liverpool are reportedly not keen on selling Divock Origi to Newcastle United on the cheap in this January transfer window.

The Belgium international has not been a first-team regular at Anfield for the last few years, despite proving a useful squad player, and he’ll also be out of contract at the end of this season.

Still, it seems Liverpool are aware of the big money Newcastle have just paid for Kieran Trippier, so don’t want to lose Origi on the cheap this winter, according to the Liverpool Echo.

While this seems a slightly risky approach due to Origi looking likely to be a free agent in the summer, it’s probably a smart strategy overall.

Even if Liverpool could do without a decent player like Origi leaving on a free, they could certainly bag big money from cash-rich Newcastle if they play their cards right over this deal.

On top of that, LFC would also surely be happy to keep a player like Origi until the end of the season anyway, as he is surely one of the best backup strikers in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old is far from the best player in the world, but he has the useful habit of scoring important goals in big games, so there may still be an important role for him in the months ahead, especially while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are away on Africa Cup of Nations duty.