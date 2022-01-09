Offer made: £30m Premier League star in advanced talks over Chelsea transfer

Chelsea could reportedly be making progress on a transfer deal for Everton left-back Lucas Digne.

The Frenchman has been strongly linked with the Blues in recent times, as Thomas Tuchel looks for new signings at left-back due to the long-term injury sustained by Ben Chilwell.

Digne has shone in his time at Goodison Park and it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see him move to a bigger club at some point, and Todo Fichajes suggest an offer is on the table for him from Chelsea.

The Spanish outlet state that the west London giants are now in advanced negotiations over a loan move for Digne, with the deal then likely to be made permanent for around £30million.

Digne seems prepared to accept Chelsea’s proposal, and Todo Fichajes expect he’s in his final days as an Everton player.

This seems like good business by CFC if they pull it off, with Marcos Alonso surely not enough of a reliable backup option to see the team through until the end of the season.

There has also been talk of recalling Emerson Palmieri from his loan at Lyon, but Digne is surely the superior player.

