Manchester United may have the chance to ruin Chelsea’s transfer plans if they play their cards right.

The Red Devils currently seem to be facing doubts over the future of Anthony Martial, with Sevilla supposedly one of the teams interested in signing the Frenchman.

It’s previously been reported by The Athletic that Sevilla are interested in bringing in Martial on loan, and though that report suggested Man Utd had rejected that offer, there’s now a claim from Todo Fichajes that the deal could be edging closer.

Given that Martial is no longer playing regularly for United, surely it’s a no-brainer to let him go? The 26-year-old hasn’t developed into the talent that many of us thought he would be, and he’d also probably benefit from moving on and trying to revive his career at a new club.

Could United use this to their advantage? Old Trafford chiefs would certainly do well to think about this opportunity to try strengthening at the back.

Jules Kounde to Man Utd?

Sevilla happen to have one of the finest defenders in Europe in the form of Jules Kounde, who is surely going to be moving to a bigger club before too long.

Kounde continues to be most strongly linked with Chelsea by the likes of 90min and others, but if United can take advantage of Sevilla’s interest in Martial to ask about Kounde, there’s surely a swap deal to be done there.

Kounde has been linked with MUFC before by Marca, and in many ways they look like they need him even more now after their troubling form this season.

Harry Maguire’s performances have continued to go downhill, while Raphael Varane has not really had the desired impact since his summer move from Real Madrid, with injuries holding him back.

If Kounde could be brought in, he’d surely be a major upgrade on those two players and give United the chance to put together a stronger back line that could help them emerge as serious title contenders again.

It’s worth noting, however, that El Gol Digital have reported in the past that Chelsea could try something similar, with Hakim Ziyech the player possibly being offered to Sevilla in exchange for Kounde.

That never materialised, but there’s every chance Chelsea could try again to use players in a deal for Kounde, and someone like Ziyech would probably be more tempting than Martial based on recent form.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but there clearly seems to be an opportunity for United to make the most of the Martial situation and strike a major blow to their rivals while they’re at it.