Video: Moura and Kane send Tottenham into the FA Cup Fourth Round after huge scare against Morecambe

It wasn’t a typical Sunday at White Hart Lane with lowly Morecambe the visitors to play Tottenham in their FA Cup Third Round tie.

The North Londoners were up against it for long periods, and with 20 minutes still to go, the Premier League outfit were, staggeringly, still behind.

A wild free-kick from Harry Winks gave Spurs hope with 16 to play, and that goal appeared to knock the stuffing out of Morecambe.

Though they battled gamely until the end, there was only one winner once Winks had handed the hosts a lifeline.

Some dilly-dallying by the visitors defence on the half-way line was punished by Lucas Moura who, after winning the ball, ran the length of the half, rounded the keeper and slotted home a late second.

MORE: Trent ruled out with Covid

Three minutes later, Harry Kane made the game safe with an opportunistic third which rounded off the scoring.

Though Tottenham will be delighted to be in the hat for the Fourth Round, the match undoubtedly gave Antonio Conte even more headaches as he looks to mould his side into a squad that is hard to beat.

Lucas Moura with the steal and finish! Tottenham now lead ? pic.twitter.com/xArbusNu1M — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 9, 2022

Morecambe held on for so long, but a late burst from Spurs has turned this game around! ? Harry Kane adds to Lucas Moura’s goal as the subs deliver for Conte ? pic.twitter.com/WYnhut9Sf4 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 9, 2022

Pictures from Emirates FA Cup, Premier Sports and ESPN FC