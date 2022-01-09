Things have been going from bad to worse for Newcastle United this season.

Once Mike Ashley had sold the club, it appeared that the glory days might soon be returning to St James’ Park, but that hasn’t happened.

Even replacing Steve Bruce with Eddie Howe hasn’t seen a new manager bounce, and the loss at home to Cambridge United in the FA Cup Third Round was a huge embarrassment that the club and their new owners could’ve done without.

It certainly took the shine off of new signing Kieran Trippier’s debut.

Clearly, Howe needs to get more bodies in before the end of January if the Magpies are to have any chance of extending their stay in the Premier League.

Were they to fall through the relegation trap door, it would arguably be more difficult for Howe to tempt the big names to the North East, and place the club’s plans on a temporary hold of at least a season.

The issue that Newcastle are finding is that players are necessarily interested in joining a club that are second from bottom of the English top-flight and have only won one game all season.

According to a tweet from Sport1 journalist, Patrik Berger, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Mo Dahoud, is of interest to Newcastle.

Borussia Dortmund today’s match-winner Mo Dahoud (26/contract until 2023) is wanted by some Premier League clubs. Especially Newcastle United are very interested. The midfielder is on the #NUFC wishlist but he is not interested in a winter move. He’s happy at #BVB so far. @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 8, 2022

At 26 years of age, he represents a signing for now and for the future, however, Dahoud appears steadfast in his refusal to make any moves in January.

With three weeks left of the window, Howe, Staveley and the board need to work hard and fast to get those players in that will keep them up.