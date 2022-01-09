The magic of the FA Cup never truly disappoints, as has already been seen on Third Round weekend with Cambridge United’s epic victory up at Newcastle.

Morecambe came oh so close to dumping Tottenham Hotspur out at White Hart Lane, whilst their North London rivals, Arsenal, head to the City Ground to face Championship side, Nottingham Forest, who will surely be looking to roll back the years and bring the glory days back.

The Gunners will be wearing their special ‘No More Red’ all white ensemble, to highlight the burden of knife crime in the locale, but the real business of the day is for Mikel Arteta’s side to get the win which will see them safely into the hat for the Fourth Round draw.

The Spaniard has picked a daring and youthful XI, with the standout pick being young Charlie Patino being handed a start.

Alongside Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah, Arteta’s line up will surely look to attack from the first whistle and cause the hosts as many problems defensively as possible.

If they’re allowed to set the tempo, the Gunners young bucks have already shown what they’re capable of, given that they seem to be playing with no fear or worry, and a sense of freedom in most games.

With no real injury concerns to be worried about, it will be a job well done for Arteta if his side can come through this one unscathed.