Phil Jones could be set for another boost to his immediate future at Manchester United, with fellow defender Eric Bailly being targeted for a move by AC Milan.

Following his return to action in Man United’s 1-0 loss to Wolves, where Jones was arguably their best player, he might be about to be granted an extra boost to his reinvigorated career with The Red Devils.

With Sky Italy reporting that Milan are eyeing up a loan move for Ivorian centre-back Bailly, with a view to making the deal permanent at the end of the season, Jones might be afforded one less obstacle to him getting some game time.

Bailly himself has been a somewhat irregular player for United this season, earning game time mainly due to injuries to players ahead of him in the pecking order or in cup games in order to keep the squad fresh, aggregating to a total of just seven appearances.

His start against Wolves was Phil Jones first game in a United shirt for nearly two years, with the 27-cap England International suffering from a catalogue of injuries across recent seasons.

Jones has made a total of 225 games of United, being signed under Sir Alex Ferguson and being dubbed as the next Duncan Edwards by the legendary manager.