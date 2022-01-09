The Premier League have announced the postponement of another game of football this season with the latest coming up on Tuesday.

In a statement on their website the Premier League announced that upon an appeal from the visitors, Everton versus Leicester City which was set to take place on Tuesday would be postponed and rearranged to a later date.

The Premier League board ruled that Leicester City did not have the necessary number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture at the present time.

Clubs are required to have a minimum of 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper in order to fulfil a given fixture under the current extraordinary circumstances provided by Covid-19.

While it is no doubt disappointing for fans who were set to attend to not be able to go to the game, there is some solace in that the game has been cancelled a couple of days in advance, rather than the night before or on the day as some other games have been.

Hopefully this means the Premier League is listening to feedback about how they are treating fans amid these cancellations and hopefully it sets a precedent that will see fans notified in an appropriate amount of time before kick off.