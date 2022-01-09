Ralf Rangnick has undone some of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s underrated good work at Man United

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has reportedly made a difficult start to life at Old Trafford.

There have been more and more headlines in the last few days that point towards a divided dressing room at Man Utd, and there’s the suggestion that Rangnick may have contributed to this bad mood.

According to further details emerging from Sunday World, Rangnick is thought to have undone some of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s good work, which perhaps went a bit under-appreciated before the Norwegian tactician’s sacking at the end of November.

The report suggests Solskjaer had done well to repair some of the cliques within the Red Devils squad, but these have now turned “nastier” than ever under Rangnick.

The general thrust of the piece is also that the German tactician isn’t winning the squad over with his ideas, or with the way he’s communicating them.

United fans will be hugely disappointed with how this appointment has worked out, with Rangnick looking like a breath of fresh air when he first took over.

The former RB Leipzig boss will have an administrative role once his spell as interim manager is over, but one imagines if he’s harmed his chances by making such a poor start in his current role.