Real Madrid have been heavily linked with signing at last one massive superstar this summer, with Kylian Mbappe being their primary target.

The French Word Cup winner currently plays his football for French super club Paris Saint-Germain.

However, he is out of contract with Les Parisiens at the end of the season, which is when Madrid are expected to finally secure their target on a free transfer.

New reports emerging from French outlet Le Parisien are offering PSG a glimmer of hope though, stating that Mbappe is open to an extension with them because he is happy at the club.

Mbappe will surely want to win the Champions League as soon as he can, and if he feels such a task is better suited to PSG than Los Blancos he may opt to stay a bit longer despite his well known desire to play for the club.

Seeing as Mbappe currently has a cohort of some of the best players in the world around him in the form of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and so on, he may decide that a short-term extension is the most beneficial for his career aspirations.

The 23-year-olds own goal and assist record speak for themselves, with 150 goals and 76 assists in 196 games for PSG, including 33 goal contributions in just 25 games in all competitions this season.

It is no wonder Real Madrid are so keen to sign him, having previously had a sizeable bid rejected for him in the summer despite having just one year left on his contract at the time.