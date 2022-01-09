Sunday evening saw one of the great FA Cup Third Round upsets with Arsenal toppled at the City Ground.

A sprightly Nottingham Forest side were well worth the win after taking the game to the Gunners from the first whistle.

Despite having many of their young stars on show, Mikel Arteta’s side lacked the physicality which Forest’s players displayed throughout. Not only that, the visitors were restricted to not being able to have a single shot on target.

The Spaniard will surely have been hugely disappointed by the showing as it puts the North London outfit back to square one again.

After languishing at the foot of the Premier League table earlier in the season, Arsenal had, until Sunday, been playing some sparkling stuff each week, which had seen them haul themselves back up the English top-flight and into the European places.

MORE: Trent ruled out with Covid

The FA Cup game gave them a chance to relieve the pressure from their league exertions and have a crack at a competition in which no club has won more titles.

However, their body language and attitude was all wrong from the get-go, and Arteta hauling off Nuno Taveres in the first half was symptomatic of all that was wrong with the visitors.

Never one to hold his tongue and not offer an opinion, former Forest great, Roy Keane, who had some epic battles with the Gunners whilst captain of Manchester United, couldn’t help but twist the knife a little more.

More Stories / Latest News The amazing stat that shows just how far Barcelona have to go to get back to Real Madrid’s current level Barcelona hit by hammer blow before El Clasico against Real Madrid as two major stars test positive for Covid Video: Angel Correa scores from inside the centre circle with goal-of-the-season contender for Atletico Madrid

Arsenal were wearing all white for the game as part of a ‘No More Red’ initiative to stop knife crime in London.

Keane’s assertion that they looked like Real Madrid but played like a pub team was cutting but truthful.