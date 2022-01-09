Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa are preparing a potentially massive transfer for Everton’s Lucas Digne.

Digne is on the for sale list at Everton after falling down the pecking order under Rafael Benitez, and the transfers of full-backs Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko seemingly confirm the Frenchman’s inevitable departure.

According to the Daily Mail, the 28-year-old is wanted by Gerrard as an experienced head to come in alongside the relatively inexperienced Villa backline, but will need to stump up the Everton asking price of £30m before negotiating for his significant wage demands reported to be in the region £128k per week.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with Chelsea in recent weeks, with these rumours intensifying due to Ben Chilwell’s season ending ACL injury. West Ham United and Newcastle United have also been linked with a January move, but neither of these seem as likely as a move to Chelsea.

However, despite Digne’s interest in the move it has been reported that Chelsea are reluctant to pay up the fee for a permanent transfer, leaving the door open for Villa to swoop in.

Digne has made 127 appearances for Everton since joining The Toffees in 2018, contributing to 26 goals, 20 of which have been assists.

Villa are also said to be targeting Brighton’s Yves Bissouma and a whole host of targets for other positions, including centre-back and winger.